Four involved in carjacking detained by police

KUALA LUMPUR: Four suspects, including a woman, were detained during a series of raids in Selayang, Selangor as well as Alor Setar and Jitra in Kedah last Sunday and this morning, for their involvement in carjacking and impersonating as civil servant.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the four suspects, all locals aged between 30 and 40, comprised a workshop assistant, a hawker and two jobless individuals.

Mohamad Farouk said in an incident on Feb 15, a 26-year-old victim who works as a sales assistant at a car sales centre in Ampang, was approached by two suspects who arrived in a Perodua Myvi car.

“One suspect was wearing a policeman’s uniform and requested to test drive a black Honda Civic FK8 Type R. The suspect started to test drive the car while the victim was seated in the front passenger seat.

“Upon reaching a petrol station in Pandan Jaya, the suspect asked the victim to purchase a reload card. Once the victim alighted from the car to buy the reload card, the suspect drove the car away, thus incurring losses amounting to RM270,000,” he said in a statement today.

After receiving a report, police started investigations and managed to detain all the suspects as well as seize a Perodua Myvi car used during the incident.

Police also found a Honda KH8 car, several car components that were believed to have been detached from the Honda Civic FK8 Type R car that was stolen; a pair of police uniforms and other tools.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspects would be remanded for four days starting today. - Bernama