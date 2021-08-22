Four Johor assemblymen not allowed to attend sitting as Covid-19 safety measure

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Four Johor assemblymen were not allowed to attend the 4th Session of State Legislative Assembly sitting which entered its second day today due to safety concerns to contain the spread of Covid-19.

State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said Tenggaroh assemblyman K. Raven Kumar was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is now undergoing quarantine.

“Senai assemblyman Tee Boon Tsong was coughing when he came this morning so we are not taking any risk and asked him to go home.

“Meanwhile, Johor Lama assemblyman Rosleli Jahari was positive in a RTK test this morning but was later tested negative at Sultanah Aminah Hospital. So we told both assemblymen to quarantine until Tuesday,” he said when contacted here today.

Suhaizan said Tangkak assemblyman Ee Chin Li could not attend the four-day sitting as he has to undergo quarantine after becoming a close contact of Covid-19 person.

Apart from the four assemblymen, former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Gambir assemblyman and Simpang Jeram assemblyman Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub also sent their apologies for not being able to attend.

Earlier, the 14th State Legislative Assembly sitting was officiated the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on Thursday (Aug 12 ), and was postponed before resuming today following a Covid-19 risk assessment.

One of the preventive measures included holding bubble travel for assemblymen involved as well as ensuring all assemblymen, Assembly staff and media practitioners take the RTK test before assembly sitting began every day. — Bernama