SHAH ALAM: Four people were killed after the car they were travelling in burst into flames, after it skidded and plunged off a flyover at 10th Mile Jalan Teratai, Kampung Kebun Bharu in Telok Panglima Garang, early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said they received a distress call at 1.10am and a team from the Telok Panglima Garang Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene.

“The charred remains of four victims, whose identities are unknown, were found in the wrecked Mercedes Benz car.

“We have removed the bodies and they have been handed over to the police for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

Norazam added that the fire was extinguished with the use of a single flow hose reel pump and hydraulic rescue tools were used to extricate the victims. -Bernama