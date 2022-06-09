Four lorry drivers detained while trying to smuggle illegal immigrants

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Four local trailer drivers were detained at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam after they attempted to smuggle in six illegal immigrants from India, last Tuesday.

The Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (GOF1) 1st battalion commanding officer, Supt Shamsul Baharin Aman said the four men aged between 28 and 41 years, were stopped at a roadblock at about 11.40 pm.

“Each of them was driving a trailer loaded with groceries, fruits and vegetables. They were stopped when found to be acting suspiciously.

“Upon checking, we found six illegal immigrants from India comprising five men and a woman aged between 30 and 59 at the passenger side of all the trailers,” he said at a press conference here today.

Shamsul Baharin said they believed that using trailers to smuggle in illegal immigrants was the latest modus operandi with the foreigners acting as lorry attendants.

He said following the arrests, a man in his forties and believed to be the land guide (tekong darat) was also arrested.

“He is believed who have paid each lorry driver RM500 to smuggle the illegal immigrants and based on the preliminary information gathered, all the illegal immigrants will be taken to Penang to work as restaurant helpers.

“We expect more illegal immigrants from India will be brought into the country since many restaurants and eateries are now back in business,” he added.

The case will be investigated under Section 6 (1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 26 (A) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007. — Bernama