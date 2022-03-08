Four Malaysians still in Ukraine

KUALA LUMPUR: Only four Malaysians are still in Ukraine and all of them are registered with the Malaysian Embassy in Kyiv, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah the embassy, through Malaysian embassies or representatives in countries near Ukraine especially in Warsaw, Poland, has maintained close contact with the Malaysians in Ukraine.

“The embassy is always ready to help if they want to leave Ukraine. The assistance provided includes facilitating entry at the borders of neighbouring countries.

“...also in the documentation process, such as the issuance of emergency certificate for those who may need it, as well as taking care of their wellbeing and other issues,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time today.

Saifuddin was replying to M. Kulasegaran (PH-Ipoh Barat) who wanted to know whether the government was aware of the number of Malaysians still stranded in Ukraine and the types of assistance being provided for them.

On the 45-second video which claimed that a group of Malaysian students still stranded in Ukraine, Saifuddin said neither the allegation nor their Malaysian citizenship could be confirmed so far.

However, he urged Malaysian citizens who are still in Ukraine but have yet to register with the embassy to do so immediately.

Meanwhile, he said Malaysia has no intention to impose sanctions on Russia right now as unilateral sanctions are against Malaysian principles and any sanction should be made through the United Nations (UN).

“As a member of UN Human Rights Council, we propose first, a ceasefire and second, the negotiation to continue. Sanctions can be imposed but we have not reached that stage. If it is necessary, it should be made through the UN.

“Sometimes, if sanctions were imposed but not targetted, innocent people will suffer. So, we have to be careful in matters relating to sanctions even if it is among the powerful strategies that can be used,” he said in reply to Wong Chen (PH-Subang). - Bernama