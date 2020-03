KOTA KINABALU: Thirteen contractors, including four married couples, were charged in the Special Corruption Court here today with falsifying documents to obtain tender for supply of cooked food to school hostels under the Sabah Education Department in 2016.

All of them pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to their respective charges, made under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which were read out to them before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

They were all charged with using as genuine forged documents to obtain the tender for the supply of the food for the period between March 1, 2017 and Feb 28, 2019, with the offence committed on Nov 24, 2016 at the Sabah Education Department office.

The accused were Afian Mohd Nasir, 50, Noor Yussri Becklono, 26, Syah Rizal Basri, 43, Rosainah Nusteh, 53, Jonid Gunsalam, 41, and four couples, namely Muhammad Ashpawi Mohd Yahya, 50, and wife, Junaidah Majin, 43; Mohd Terus Megin, 48, and wife, Rosnizah Jamilide, 30; Mohd Zain Becklono, 44, and wife, Norafidah Palas, as well as Abdul Rahman Alimudin, 48, and wife, Janifer Basalat, 50.

They were allowed bail of between RM7,000 and RM20,000 each and the court set April 21, 22, 23 and 27 for mention of their cases at the Kota Kinabalu sessions court.

Deputy public prosecutors from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Clementine Severinus and Mohd Faliq Basarudin prosecuted. - Bernama