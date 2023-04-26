Four mat rempit arrested for beating cop on Ops Selamat duty

JOHOR BAHRU: Four Mat Rempit were arrested for alleged rioting and assaulting a policeman carrying out his duties during Ops Selamat at Kilometre (KM) 7 in Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi on Sunday (April 23).

Kulai District police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said four men aged 23 to 39, who were believed to be involved in illegal racing, were arrested from around the city and Kulai yesterday.

He said the arrests were made after the policeman lodged a report on the day of the incident at about 3.04 pm.

“The policeman lodged the police report alleging assault by a group of motorcyclists while on Ops Selamat duty.

“Based on initial investigation, the four men, who are all locals, admitted to being involved in the incident of rioting and illegal racing,” he said in a statement today, adding that three of the suspects have criminal records related to crime and drugs.

All four have been remanded for four days from yesterday (April 25) for investigations under sections 186 and 147 of the Penal Code. - Bernama