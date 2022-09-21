Four men arrested at Taman Seri Sentosa for drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a drug smuggling syndicate with the arrest of four men in a raid at a car park at Taman Seri Sentosa here last Monday.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said in the raid, the police also seized 5.4 kilogrammes of syabu, estimated to be worth RM193,680.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been active since four months ago by obtaining its drug supply from a state in the north of the peninsula for markets in the Klang Valley.

All the four suspects, aged between 34 and 43, are unemployed, with three of them with previous records for drug-related offences, he said in a statement today.

They are in remand until Sept 26 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama