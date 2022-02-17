Four men arrested for breaking into warehouse

IPOH: The police have arrested four men, all locals, on suspicion of breaking into a warehouse in Bercham and stealing construction equipment, involving losses of about RM800,000, in a raid last Tuesday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the four men, aged between 42 and 58, who disguised as security guards, were arrested by the Bercham police who went to the scene soon after receiving a report on the break-in.

They were caught transferring goods from the warehouse and in the raid, conducted at 1.30pm, the police also seized vehicles and equipment used to commit the crime, as well as metal goods, weighing 7,310 kg,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects were now in remand for seven days since yesterday and the police were tracking down another suspect, identified as S. Yogentheran, who is believed to be the mastermind.

Those with information are urged to contact ASP Norshaharah Marzuki at 0174817800 or a nearby police station.

-Bernama