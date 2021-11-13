Four men arrested for luxury car theft

GEORGE TOWN: The police have arrested four men involved in the theft of luxury cars in a series of raids in Kedah and Perak recently.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said the police received a report about four armed men stealing two Mercedes Benz worth around RM400,000 at a service centre at Jalan Pengkalan Bukit Tengah, Bukit Mertajam near here on Oct 21.

“The police then launched an operation and managed to apprehend four men, 22 to 26, in a series of raids in Kulim and Sungai Petani in Kedah as well as Teluk Intan, Perak from Oct 21 till two days ago.

“We have also managed to recover both cars in Serdang, Kuala Lumpur and in Teluk Intan. We are still investigating into the gang’s network,” he said at a press conference here today.

The four men had previous records relating to criminal and drug offenses, and one of them had tested positive for methamphetamine, he added.

Rahimi said the suspects have been remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 393 and 379a of the Penal Code. — Bernama