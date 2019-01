KAJANG: Four men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a businessman , who was believed to have been abducted before his body was found at the lobby of a private hospital in Jalan Ampang, early this year.

The accused – Tariq Hussin Akhtar Husin (rpt Husin), 37, Masysar Ahmad, Saiful Anuar Shaari, and Muhammad Syafirul Hazlan Zainal, three of them aged 27, – nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Fadzilatul Isma Ahmad Refngah.

They were jointly charged, with another still at large, with murdering Harris Morunting, 42, at a house in Jalan Seri Putra 2/5B, Bandar Sri Putra, Hulu Langat, here between 4.40 pm last Jan 2 and 11.25 am the following day.

The court set Feb 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Siamalah prosecuted, while all the accused were represented by lawyer Zamri Idrus. — Bernama