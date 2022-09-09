Four men charged with criminal intimidation, committing mischief against borrowers

KUANTAN: Four men appeared in two Magistrates’ Courts here today on charges of criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement and committing mischief against 11 borrowers of money from illegal money lenders or ‘Ah Long’.

Lorry driver Muhamat Faizul Abu Yamin, 35, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Ainis Abu Hassan Shaari to six charges involving six victims, namely four women and two men, by chaining the gates and pasting threatening notices at their houses, as well as splashing red paint on their premises and cars around the Kuantan district between Aug 22 and Sept 1.

Mechanic Mohamad Nadzrin Musa, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with Muhamat Faizul to lock up two of the women in a house in Taman Balok Jaya here on Aug 31, by chaining and locking the gate of the house.

Ainis allowed Muhamat Faizul bail at RM20,500 for all six charges and Mohd Nadzrin at RM2,000, in one surety each, and set Sept 27 for sentencing.

Ahmad Fadil Mahmudin, 43, a worker at an oil palm plantation pleaded not guilty to three charges, namely committing criminal threats, mischief and confining another women at a house in Indera Mahkota here on Aug 26.

Ainis allowed Ahmad Fadil bail at RM10,000 in one surety for all three charges and fixed Sept 23 for mention.

Meanwhile, in front of Magistrate Nurul Farahah Mohd Suah, Muhamat Faizul pleaded guilty to four more charges involving criminal threats, mischief and wrongful confinement against the same three women and one other woman between April 18 and Aug 31.

He was accused of committing the acts by pasting a threatening notice in front of the house and splashing red paint on their cars and house compounds in Taman Tas Ria and Bandar Baru Chendor here.

General worker Muhamad Adam Sait, 35, also pleaded guilty to three similar charges against three other victims between Aug 21 and 26 around the district.

Nurul Farahah allowed bail of RM10,000 for Muhamat Faizul and RM7,000 for Muhamad Adam, and set Sept 27 for sentencing.

The charges were framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code (criminal intimidation) which carries a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine or both; Section 342 of the code (wrongful confinement) which provides for a maximum prison sentence of one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both; and Section 427 of the code (committing mischief), which is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, or a fine, or both.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutors Siti Aisyah Abdul Wahab, Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal and Anuarul Hakim Abdul Muen. - Bernama