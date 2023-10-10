Four men charged with murder of elderly man

BALING: Four men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of an elderly man who was found strangled and with his hands and legs tied at his home in Kuala Ketil near here on Oct 1.

K. Tamilselvam, 25, C. Vickarran, 33, Sarim Omar, also 33, and S. Sureshkumar, 21, are accused of having murdered S. Kanan, 71, at his house in Lorong Bidara 4, Taman Desa Bidara, at about 3 pm on that day.

All of them nodded after the charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was read out to them before Sessions Court Judge Najwa Che Mat, who sat as the magistrate, but no plea was recorded as murder cases come under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court set Dec 14 for mention of the case pending receipt of the forensic and chemistry lab reports.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Ikmal Affandi Zulkifli appeared for the prosecution. The accused were unrepresented. - Bernama