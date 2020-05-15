Four men charged with trespassing into welfare home

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were charged in the Selayang magistrate’s court here today with trespassing into a privately-run welfare home in Gombak.

R. K. Ramah Krishnan, 38; R. John Banner ,39; S. Kamalanathan ,34, and E. Raymond, 20, pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni.

The four men, with three others still at large, were jointly charged with criminal trespass into a welfare home, ‘Sweet Care Home’, belonging to K. Thanam , 44, at Jalan Bidara 3/3 Taman Bidara Selayang, Gombak, here at 12.30pm last May.

John Banner also pleaded not guilty to criminally intimidating Thanam’s daughter, M. Revathi, 25, at the same place, time and date.

They were allowed bail of RM1,000 in one surety each, except John Banner, whose bail was set at RM2,000 in one surety for both charges.

The court set July 2 for mention. - Bernama