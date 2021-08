MELAKA: Four individuals pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court today for posting insulting comments against the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam last month

Muhamad Ali Aswad Asngadu, 28; Mohd Hermy Rahim, 34; Ahmad Zaki Yamani Zainon, 45; and Mohd Hafizuddin Rahmad, 36; claimed trial after the charges were read out separately before Judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin.

According to the charge sheet, all the accused have consciously made and initiated the transmission of offensive communications on Mohd Ali on their respective Twitter accounts on July 28, which were read around 1.07 am at Ujong Pasir, Kampung Atap here on July 29.

All the accused, working as an engineer, a businessman, salesman and supervisor, respectively, were charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and were punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same Act.

If found guilty, the four accused could face a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than one year or both and shall also be liable for a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor N.Sivasangari appeared for the prosecution, while Ahmad Zaki was represented by lawyer Saiful Ambar Abdullah and the three other accused were represented by counsel P. Purshotaman.

The court allowed the four accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety each and report to the nearest police station every month. They are also ordered not to disturb the witnesses throughout the trial.

The case will be re-mentioned on Sept 22.- Bernama