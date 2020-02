JOHOR BARU: Four men pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of assaulting Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq last month.

The accused Norhanizam Ithnain, 38; Mohd Iskandar Masindra Rasidi, 37; Mohd Iskandar Afiq Razak, 26 and Ezzul Emran Abdul Rahim, 23 made the plea in front of Magistrate Mohd Zaki Abd Rahman after the charge was read out to them.

The four were accused of assaulting Syed Saddiq (pix) with the intention to dishonour him at Savanah Hill Resort camping site in Ulu Tiram at 9.30pm on Jan 31.

They were charged under Section 355 of the Penal Code which was read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

They face a jail term of up to two years or fine, or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faizal Noorhadi asked for bail to be set at RM15,000 each, however, in mitigation lawyer Izzat Muhar who represents all the accused, requested for a lower bail as his clients had been cooperating with the police during the investigation.

Mohd Zaki set the bail at RM7,000 with one surety each and ordered the four accused to report at Seri Alam District Police headquarters every month.

The magistrate also fixed March 15 for remention of the case.

Besides Faizal, the prosecution team also represented by Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali and Chan Choon Yew.

Also present was counsel Shufri Samad who was holding a watching brief for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

On Jan 31, Syed Saddiq who is also Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief alleged a group of men had attacked him during an event with Armada members in Ulu Tiram. — Bernama