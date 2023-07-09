Four men detained over kidnap case

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested four men in connection with the abduction of a man who was found dead near a gas station in Batu 14 Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said suspects were arrested after a report was lodged by a man who claimed his 25-year-old son was abducted by a group of men known to the victim in Kampung Muhibbah, Bukit Jalil Cheras, last Monday.

Following that, he said, the police conducted an investigation which led to the discovery of the victim’s body at 12.55 am yesterday.

“This then led to the arrest of the four men, aged between 27 and 35. All of them have previous records for drug-related offences,” he said, adding that all the suspects are on remand until Sept 10 for investigation under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

Allaudeen said the police were looking for two more individuals to help the investigation and urged those with information to contact Cheras Police Station at 03-92845050/5051, Kuala Lumpur Police at 03-21159999 or the nearest police station. -Bernama