Four men held for drink driving in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Op Alkohol carried out around Petaling Jaya, near here last night.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said all suspects, aged between 36 and 48, were detained in the operation from 11pm after they were tested with alcohol content above the permissble limit.

“Police also issued 20 summonses to motorists for various traffic offences in the operation,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said 212 road users and 170 vehicles were inspected in the operation which ended at 3am. - Bernama