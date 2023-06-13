Four men, including two minors, charged with ill-treating worker, possession of pornographic materials

MALACCA: Four men, including two minors, pleaded not guilty today to charges of ill-treating and voluntarily causing hurt to a teenager and possession of pornographic materials.

In the Sessions Court before Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail, the accused, comprising Soh Sun Hung, 20, Yap Kah Seng, 22, and the two minors, aged 15 and 17, were jointly charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2002 with ill-treating a 15-year-old boy.

The four accused who are believed to be members of an online scam syndicate, and in their capacity as employers of the boy, were charged with committing the offence at a house in Jalan Klebang Jaya 3, Taman Klebang Jaya, in Malacca Tengah, between 8 pm last May and 1 am the following day.

They face imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM20,000 or both, if found guilty.

The four men, represented by lawyer Joel Chua, were also jointly charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt to the boy during a robbery at the same time place and date.

Judge Mohd Sabri allowed the four accused bail of RM20,000 each on both charges and set July 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Puteri Nur Nadia Mohamed Iqbal prosecuted.

In another court, before Magistrate Nurul Asyikin Rosli, the four men pleaded not guilty to possession of pornographic materials in their respective handphones.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Jati 6, Taman Jati Hang Tuah Jaya, at 3.45 pm last May 31.

The charge, framed under 292(a) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to three years or fine or both, if found guilty.

The court set bail at RM3,500 each and fixed July 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Ehsan Nasaruddin prosecuted. - Bernama