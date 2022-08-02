Four men nabbed on suspicion of murdering relative

IPOH: The police arrested four foreign men yesterday for suspected involvement in the murder of a foreign man at a house in Buntong here yesterday .

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the suspects, 33 to 46, who were related to the victim, were detained at 1.15 pm yesterday.

He said the police received a report from a man, 40, that his brother, 37, was found unconscious at a house at 9.20 am yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene of the incident revealed that the victim was unconscious on the floor, with a pillow and blanket and was confirmed dead by medical officers and the case was classified as a sudden death,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mior Faridalathrash said that the autopsy subsequently revealed that the victim died due to injuries to his abdominal area inflicted by a blunt object.

“The case was reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

The police also found a steel hammer believed to be the murder weapon, he said, adding that the suspects would be brought to the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court to be remanded today. — Bernama