Four men who fired shots into the air detained

SHAH ALAM: The police have detained four men who fired multiple shots into the air during a ceremony at a temple in Parit 4, Sungai Burong near here yesterday.

Kuala Selangor Police chief Supt Md Asri A Wahab said the suspects, aged between 36 and 72, were picked up at the Kuala Selangor Police headquarters near here at about 7pm.

“The police have obtained a two-day remand order against the four men, including the owner of the firearm,“ he told Bernama when contacted, here today.

A shotgun and 17 bullets were seized, he said.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960,“ he said.

Several videos of a group of individuals using a shotgun to fire about 20 shots into the air during a ceremony at the temple went viral recently. - Bernama