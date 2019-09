KUCHING: Four local anglers, including a 15-year-old girl from Kampung Geobilt here, who were feared missing since Saturday morning, returned home safe and sound at 10.30am today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral (Maritime) Robert Teh Geok Chuan said the agency received this good news from the villagers themselves.

In a statement today, Teh said the group comprising three men aged 26 to 47, and the teenager, had reached the waters of Pulau Lakei safely and proceeded to fish with no emergency or boat engine problem occurring.

Accordingly, the agency’s search and rescue operation was called off, with Teh extending his thanks to all parties who had come forward to assist in the operation, including the villagers. — Bernama