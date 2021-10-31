Four mobile PSSS to focus on Klang Valley - Rina

PUCHONG: Four mobile One-Stop Social Support Centres (PSSS) which started operating this year will focus on providing holistic social services to residents around the Klang Valley, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

She said the focus was given to Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as the ministry found that many cases related to psychosocial problems were reported in those areas.

“The mobile PSSS will operate six days a week and as for now, we will focus on high-density areas. Apart from that, if there are requests from locals for us to provide services in their areas, we will try to fulfil them.

“The PSSS is created to assist in addressing psychosocial issues that are spreading among the community and the services provided is face-to-face or online counselling, guidance services, intervention and temporary shelter,” she told reporters after launching the PSSS here today.

Elaborating, she said a total of RM21 million had been allocated for the establishment of seven PSSS this year, namely three centres in Kelantan, Johor and Selangor as well as four mobile PSSS including a satellite office in Kuala Lumpur.

Rina said some RM4.5 million has also been allocated under Budget 2022 to improve the existing PSSS and open up three more mobile PSSS next year.

Commenting further, Rina said despite operating for less than a month, PSSS had received 30 complaints related to emotional problems and stress due to the economy.

“We hope the PSSS will be a reference centre for the community should they have any complaints. This is an initiative by the ministry through Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) in providing psychosocial support to the people,” she added.

Meanwhile, in her speech at the ceremony, Rina said based on the government’s sensitivity to the mental and physical well-being of the Malaysian Family, she had inspired an initiative to bring psychosocial support closer to the people.

She said through the unique approach of the first mobile PSSS in the country, those who need psychosocial support and counselling are no longer required to travel far to get to the nearest counselling centre.

Rina said YKN staff would manage and handle all complaints received at PSSS and channel them to other relevant agencies under the ministry.

“For example, if an individual comes to the mobile PSSS to lodge a complaint on Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) aid, the staff will convey the message directly to JKM.

“The same goes go the registration of persons with disabilities (PwD), the YKN staff will facilitate the process to obtain a PwD card which can only be done through the MyDaftar OKU digital platform,” she added. - Bernama