Four-month-old baby found unconscious by babysitter dies

KUALA LUMPUR: A four-month-old baby boy who was found found in an unconscious condition at his babysitter’s house in Taman Selayang Jaya, Batu Caves, here yesterday was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Selayang Hospital.

Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the infant was rushed to the Selayang Hospital and was declared dead by the medical officers at 11.53 am on April 12.

He said a post-mortem was conducted today and confirmed that the baby’s death was due to congenital heart defects.

He added that investigations also revealed that the baby was unconscious when the 47-year-old babysitter had tried to wake him up at around 11 am yesterday.

“The babysitter then contacted the baby’s mother to inform her baby’s condition,” he said in a statement today.

He said police have classified the case as sudden death and urged those with further information to contact investigating officer J.Winson Joseph at 016-2335454 or Gombak district police headquarters at 03-61262222. - Bernama