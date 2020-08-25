SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

Four more Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak ended today

25 Aug 2020 / 18:54 H.
    Four more Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak ended today

KUCHING: Four Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak were declared to have ended today after no new cases were reported over the past 28 days from the day the last case was reported.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said the clusters were the Kuching Engineering Company cluster, Sentosa cluster, Melbourne PUI cluster and the Pasar Satok cluster.

“As of today, the number of Covid-19 clusters still active is two namely the Mambong Cluster with several cases and the Alam cluster in Bintulu, also with seven cases,” it said.

The number of positive Covid-19 in the state remains at 696 as no case was reported today. — Bernama

Did you like this article?

email blast