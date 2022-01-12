Four more detained over submission of forged company bank statements

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested four more individuals to assist in the investigation into a case of submitting falsified company bank statements to a waste collection company between 2018 and 2019.

A MACC source tonight informed that they consisted of three men and a woman, aged between 37 and 51, who were detained separately at the Kedah MACC office here.

“A 44-year-old manager was arrested at 8 pm yesterday at the Kedah MACC office, while a 38-year-old woman who works as a company owner was arrested at 10.15 am today, also at the Kedah MACC office.

“The (remaining) 37-year-old and 51-year-old men who are also the owners of the company were arrested (separately) at 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm today at the Kedah MACC office,“ said the source.

According to the source, the 44-year-old manager was remanded for five days starting today while the woman will have her statement recorded before being released on MACC bail.

It also said a remand application for the two men who are the owners of the company will be done tomorrow.

All the detainees were arrested for allegedly submitting company bank account statements with falsified details to a waste management company to qualify their company for the Privatisation Of Solid Waste Collection and Public Cleansing Management in Northern Region tender.

The source said the MACC would track down other individuals believed to be involved in the case as well as try to obtain important documents related to the case.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that 21 individuals aged between 31 and 77, including three women, were detained by the MACC separately around Bangi, Selangor and the Kedah MACC office to assist in the investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama