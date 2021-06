ALOR SETAR: Four more individuals have been detained by police in connection with the theft of a safe, containing cash amounting to RM400,000, from a logistics company on June 23.

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that the four individuals, aged between 20 and 30, were detained separately around Alor Setar on Saturday and yesterday.

“Police also seized cash amounting to RM70,450 which they had hidden. With the latest arrests, a total of 10 individuals have been detained thus far with cash amounting to RM333,745 recovered.

“All those newly arrested are remanded until July 3 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said that the investigations were ongoing, to track down and identify other individuals involved, as well as the remaining cash that was still missing.

“Members of the public with information related to this incident can contact the Kota Setar district police headquarters at 04-7326999,” he said.

On June 26, police arrested six individuals, including three policemen, aged between 30 and 50, in connection with the incident.-Bernama