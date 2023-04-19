Four mule account holders including senior citizen nabbed

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested four men yesterday including a senior citizen suspected of being holders of mule accounts for scam syndicates which resulted in losses amounted to RM47,006.

Southwest Penang Island police headquarters in a statement today said four men aged between 25 and 68 were picked up separately in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur by its Commercial CID.

“Based on investigations, they were believed to be mule account holders of scam syndicates masquerading as Touch N Go officers, non-existent online loans and Forex Torque Market LTD investment.

“The total losses suffered by the victims ranged between RM300 to RM47,006 involving cases reported in 2021, 2022 and 2023,“ said the statement.

All of them were remanded for four days to assist with investigations and the case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama