Four Myanmar men arrested for rioting

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested four Myanmar nationals for causing a commotion during which a car repossessor was assaulted in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, yesterday morning.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the four suspects, aged 19 to 25, were arrested by police at about 4 am following a report lodged by the 36-year-old car repossessor, who is a local man, at about 2.30 am.

He said according to the victim, he received a phone call from a friend’s husband asking him to come to his house as there were four Myanmar men, who were drunk, making a commotion there.

“When the victim got there, he was was beaten with a stick. He sustained injuries on the head, face and both hands and sought outpatient treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital, near here,” he said.

Shamsul Ammar said all the suspects admitted to being involved in the incident and the police was investigating the case under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.- Bernama