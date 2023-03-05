Four nabbed, almost 4kg of drugs seized in police raid

KLUANG: Police arrested four people including a Vietnamese woman and seized some four kilogrammes of syabu and ganja during a raid on a terrace house in Taman Delima 3 here on Sunday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the suspects, two men and two women aged between 26 and 34, had been remanded for six days until May 6.

He said the seized drugs were worth RM200,000 and could be supplied to more than 7,000 addicts.

Police also seized two cars and cash of RM158,150.

“Preliminary investigations show that the seized drugs were for the markets in Kluang and nearby districts. The suspects have been renting the house for about two months,“ he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

Bahrin said the three local suspects had records for drug offences and all tested positive for drugs.

He said that between January and April 30 this year, the district police had arrested 406 people for various drug offences and seized drugs worth almost RM3 million. - Bernama