Four nabbed for impersonating cops, extorting foreigners

KEPALA BATAS: Four men who impersonated police officers to cheat and extort money from foreigners, were detained in Taman Mesra, Jalan Bagan Lalang at Butterworth, near here on Saturday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspects – three men who were from Negri Sembilan and one from Perak – were arrested after a police patrol team spotted a Honda City car being driven in a suspicious manner at 11.30pm.

Police also seized the car, a vest bearing the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) logo and a walkie talkie.

“Investigation showed the modus operandi of the four suspects, aged between 19 and 36, was to pretend to be policemen to target foreigners without any valid documents before extorting money from them.

“The four men then had demanded money from over 30 foreigners, including one who had paid RM50,000 to the gang. The suspects will instruct victims to enter the car and blackmail them to pay cash otherwise they (victims) will be brought to the police station,” he said in a press conference, here today.

According to Noorzainy, investigations showed that the suspects would survey areas with a large number of foreigners and carry out their activities at night or early in the morning to avoid detection by the police.

“The suspects will wait until the foreign nationals return home after work at night and follow them till their house before demanding money.

“Police are also investigating whether the suspects are involved in similar activities in other districts in Penang as well as other states,” he said, adding that the seized car, which was used for the criminal activities, belonged to a victim.

Noorzainy said all suspects, who were unemployed, also tested positive for drugs and had been remanded for seven days to assist investigation under Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a public servant. — Bernama