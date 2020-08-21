Four nabbed over suspected online gambling in PJ condo

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested three men and a woman for allegedly being involved in online gambling activities, in a raid at a condominium unit in Ara Damansara here, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said all suspects were Malaysians, aged between 20 and 24.

In the 8 am raid, police also seized six computer monitors, 21 mobile phones of various brands, a laptop, a router set and cash totalling RM2,773, he said in a press conference here, today.

Based on police investigations, the group has been active since last month through advertisements on Facebook and WhatsApp and was collecting about RM3,000 to RM5,000 per day.

“During the raid, we found several monitors showing online gambling activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, 11 local men were arrested for allegedly being involved in unlicensed public lottery and online gambling activities during a raid at a restaurant in Taman Medan, here.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 46, were arrested at 6 pm yesterday and police also seized 11 mobile phones believed to be used for the activities and cash totalling RM368.

Nik Ezanee said initial investigations found that the activities started two months ago through purchase via WhatsApp. -Bernama