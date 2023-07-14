Four nabbed, Yaba pills seized in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: Police arrested four local men and seized Yaba pills and ketum water at a chicken processing place near Felda Chiku 1, here, at about 10.30 pm on Tuesday (July 11).

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said during the inspection police found 1,000 Yaba pills weighing 100 grams as well as eight plastic packets and a plastic bottle containing ketum water.

“The value of the seizure is worth RM11,100, and all suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

“All of them also have records related to drug offences and they are remanded for seven days starting July 12,” he said in a statement today.

Sik said the case was investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, as well as Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. - Bernama