Four national laureates to perform at poetry recitation night

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malam Puisi Hari Malaysia event, slated to be held at Dewan Tunku Abdul Rahman, the Malaysian Tourism Centre (MATIC) here on Tuesday, will see four National Laureates reciting poems on nationhood.

At the event held in conjunction with the Malaysia Day 2020 celebration and organised by Persatuan Pemuisi Nasional Malaysia (PEMUISI), Prof Emeritus Dr Muhammad Hj Salleh, Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhuan, Datuk Dr Zurinah Hassan and Dr Siti Zainon Ismail will be performing for free alongside the winners of the National Poetry Competition, poet singers and theatre activists.

PEMUISI president Datuk Dr Radzuan Ibrahim said this is the first time the event organised by the association would be held in front of a live audience since the Movement Control Order came into force last March.

“Previously, some of our programmes including Baca Puisi Ramadan Sedunia 2020 which was held on April 30 has received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records as the Highest Number of Online Poem Reading Videos Posted in an Event, was held online.

“For this coming event, we will make sure that the prescribed standard operating procedures are complied with,“ he said in a statement to Bernama here today.

For reservations, the public can contact Zaleena E-naa at 012-5025688. -Bernama