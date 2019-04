JOHOR BARU: Police arrested four Nepalese men for rioting armed with pieces of wood at Persiaran Indahpura, near Kulai, yesterday.

Kulai District Police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said they arrested all four suspects, aged between 23 and 26, at 3.30pm following a police report.

On April 8, a Nepalese is alleged to have been assaulted by five men at 1.21am while on his way to meet a friend at the Kulai 2 Industrial area.

Beng Yeow said that on April 9, two Nepalese men aged 31 and 32 were arrested for being involved in another riot at 6.30pm, also at Persiaran Indahpura.

“This takes the number of suspects arrested to six people. Upon interrogation, all suspects admitted to being involved in riots and are being held at the Kulai District Police headquarters lock-up,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the two men held on April 9 had been remanded for four days beginning yesterday while a remand order would be sought against the other four arrested yesterday at the Kulai magistrate’s court today. — Bernama