Four Nepalis held by Bukit Aman for supporting Indian politicians who insulted Prophet Mohammad

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Nepali men were arrested by police today for allegedly taking part in a gathering at the Batu Caves Sri Subramaniar Hindu temple in support of an Indian politician who had insulted Prophet Muhammad.

Federal police CID Director Commissioner Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan (pix) said today that the four suspects who are aged 26 and 27 were arrested in Meru, Klang and police also seized the equipment they had used to record a video of the gathering.

He said police are on the lookout for other suspects who were involved in the gathering and are still at large.

“We urge the person who took the video to come forward and assist in our investigations.” he said.

Abdul Jalil said the case is being investigated incitement under Section 41(1) of the Sedition Act, for making a statement that can cause public fear and disorder under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and for the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

On Tuesday, police intiated an investigation on a group of more than a dozen foreigners who posed for a video opposite the Batu Caves Hindu temple several days ago showing support for the Hindu Samachar and politician Nupur Sharma of the Indian political party Bharatiya Janata who had insulted Prophet Muhammad.

The video was posted on video-sharing application TikTok by a user who went by the name gangarammahato280.

Those with information on the case should call federal police at 03-22666071.