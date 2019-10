KUALA LUMPUR: Four new parliamentary special select committees have been set up, on top of the existing six, in an effort to improve the institutional system.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the four special select committees are on election, human rights and constitutional affairs, international relations and trade, and science, innovation and environment.

“In line with the establishment of the Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs select committee, the existing committee on Rights and Gender Equality will be renamed to Gender Equality and Family Development,” he said when tabling the motion in the Dewan Rakyat, here, yesterday.

However, the members of the new special select committees were not announced yesterday.

The motion was passed via a simple voice vote without debate.

The six existing select committees are for consideration of Bills, budget, defence and home affairs, rights and gender equality, states and federal relations, and major public appointments.

Liew explained that all these committees would function as a check and balance mechanism of the executive, to improve government policies and provide legitimacy to government’s decisions and policies.

“They have the power to call any individual to provide their statement, thoughts and opinions on the related issues as enshrined under committees’ terms of reference.

“Any reports or statements issued following the committee’s investigation or inquiry must be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat. These statements can be proposed to be debated and approved,” he said.

In April, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof had said that up to 11 new special select committees would be set up in stages.

Meanwhile, Liew also announced the establishment of an All-Party Parliamentary Groups Malaysia (APPGM) that will act as a forum and platform for MPs from both sides of the divide to discuss and debate issues of common interest.

It will also allow external parties, including academicians, professionals and NGOs, to discuss, scrutinise and make suggestions for the committee or Parliament.