Four NSE crash victims buried in common grave

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The remains of four family members, who perished in an accident involving seven vehicles at KM 277.1 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) southbound in Perak yesterday, were buried in Permatang Pasir, Permatang Pauh early this morning.

The remains of police retiree Rahim Ramli, 60, and his wife Siti Petimah Omar, 59, as well as their two daughters Nor Hadirah, 28, and Nor Hamizah, 27, arrived at the Tuan Haji Abdul Latiff Mosque at about 1.30 am.

Family members, friends and local residents have been waiting since 11 pm to pay their last respects to the victims who were later buried in a common grave at the mosque cemetery at about 3 am.

The couple’s only son, Muhamad Hazman, 20, said he was still in shock and sad because he not only became an orphan in the blink of an eye but also lost his two beloved sisters in the accident.

The youngest of four siblings said he only found out about the fatal accident involving his family members after being contacted by another sister, Nor Fatini, 22.

“I lost four of them at once. When my sister called to inform me that our parents had died, I was really shocked because I had only met them on Monday when I returned home. Now, they’re all gone,” he told reporters after the funeral.

Muhamad Hazman, who is undergoing practical training at a company in Perlis, said he knew that his parents and two sisters were travelling to Kuala Lumpur from Sungai Petani, Kedah to send his sister, Nor Hadirah, who recently got a job there.

“I am at a loss for words. Now, it’s just me and my sister (Nor Fatini),” he said.

Muhamad Hazman, who at first seemed to be able to control his emotions, however, broke down in tears when the remains of his family members were brought into the mosque, while Nor Fatini often wiped away her tears while being calmed down by other relatives.

The crash at about 3 pm near Ipoh involved six vehicles and a trailer. All four victims were retrieved from the wreckage and were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. — Bernama