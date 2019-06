KUALA KRAI: Four patients of the Batek tribe have been warded at the Kuala Krai Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since Sunday (June 9) after suffering from breathing difficulties.

Kuala Krai Hospital director Dr Mohd Salleh Mat Jusoh said they were two women, aged 12 and 27, in the ICU while two infants, aged 39 days and three months, respectively, were warded at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“The conditions of the four patients were reported to be stable and we are monitoring the development of their health from time to time,” he said when met by Bernama at Kuala Krai Hospital, here today.

Mohd Salleh said as at today, 24 patients from the Batek tribe are being treated after being brought to the hospital in past few days and they are placed in a special cluster ward.

“A total of 13 male patients and 11 female patients are being treated and monitored by a team of 23 hospital employees including specialists assigned to ensure the patients are in good health,” he said.

Mohd Salleh added that the hospital also limited visits by members of the public to prevent the infection from spreading.

He said so far no patients have been allowed to return home and the hospital will continue to treat them until they have fully recovered.

The Batek tribe in Kelantan started receiving the media’s attention after two members of the tribe died from what is believed to be pneumonia early last month. - Bernama