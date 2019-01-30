Four outlets selling fake branded items raided in JB

KULAI: Johor’s Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry raided four premises and seized 407 allegedly fake branded items worth RM81,811 from a shopping complex in Johor Baru yesterday.

Its enforcement chief Aris Mamat said 16 personnel raided the outlets at 12.30pm following a week of investigation and surveillance.

He said that among the items seized were handbags, wallets, backpacks, belts and hats of designer brands like Gucci, Prada, Hermes, Channel and Loius Vuitton and which were sold at original prices.

Aris, who said that no arrests were made in the raids, added that it was possible that the premises displayed original items but sold fakes to consumers.

“We cannot differentiate the originals from the fakes. The prices range from RM500 to RM2,000,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the case would be investigated under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and Copyright Act 1987. — Bernama