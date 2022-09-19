Four Pahang trawlers detained for encroaching into Terengganu waters

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Fisheries Department detained four trawler vessels for violating the terms of their fishing licence in an operation in the state’s waters last night.

Its director, Ruzaidi Mamat said all the local boats based in Pahang were nabbed with 18 crew members including the skipper in the waters between six and eight nautical miles from the Kuala Mercang beach, near here, at 12.05 am.

The operation was conducted following complaints from fishermen in Merchang and Marang who were affected by trawlers encroaching on the small fishing zone.

“The department seized the boats, fishing equipment and eight tonnes of marine resources, with an estimated value of RM4 million.

“The crew of two locals and 16 Myanmar nationals, aged 20 to 40, will be investigated under Section 8 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985. - Bernama