SEREMBAN: A stockbroker was charged in separate magistrate’s courts here today with two counts of murder.

However, no plea was recorded from Tan Kuan Ngip, 40, on both the charges.

In the court before Magistrate Mahyun Yusof, Tan was charged with causing the death of Eng Chong Hwa, 67, by stabbing the woman with a knife at a house in Jalan Melati 21, Taman Desa Melati, Nilai, between 4 pm and 7.45pm last July 24.

On the second charge, before Magistrate V. Vanita, Tan was charged with murdering Tan Kim Joo, (he), 73, at the same place, time and date.

The charges were made under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

Both courts set Sept 10 for mention.

In a related case, two men and a woman were charged before Magistrate Mahyun with two counts of causing the disappearance of a knife allegedly used by Tan in the alleged murder.

The two men – Lim Boon Ee, 35, and Huen Kok Chou, 37 – and the woman, Kek Yiing Haur, 41, were jointly charged with causing the disappearance of the knife, which is an evidence in the murder of both the victims, at the same house between 7pm and 8.50pm last July 25.

They face an imprisonment for up to seven years, and fine, if found guilty.

The three accused were allowed bail of RM8,000 in two sureties for both counts and also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and to report themselves at the nearest police station every month.

Mahyun also set Sept 10 for mention. — Bernama