PUTRAJAYA: Four individuals including a civil servant at a ministry are being remanded for six days from today to assist the investigation into the issue of a supply tender worth RM42 million for an enforcement agency.

The remand order until June 21 was issued by magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the magistrate’s court here after hearing the application made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, all the four men, aged between 32 and 61 years, were detained at the MACC headquarters here about 10pm yesterday.

“They are believed to have solicited payment of five percent of the project’s worth based on the progress claims for procuring the service tender of supplying, processing, printing and posting the summons of an enforcement agency,” said the source,

The case was investigated under Section 16 (a)(A)of the MACC Act 2009.

In a separate case in the same court, a businessman was ordered to be remanded for five days from today for alleged involvement in money laundering.

The man is believed to have obtained money from the sale of a Ferrari car at almost RM1 million not belonging to him in order to purchase a Lamborghini model priced at RM1.8 million for himself.

The 43-year-old was arrested at 5.20pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters. The case is being investigated under Section 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA) 2001. — Bernama