Four PPVs to allow walk-ins for elderly booster shots from 19 Feb

PUTRAJAYA: Four integrated COVID-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in the Klang Valley will be opened for the elderly to get their booster shots beginning Wednesday (Jan 19), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They are the World Trade Centre PPV, Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil PPV, Ideal Convention Centre PPV in Shah Alam and the Sokka Gakkai Hall PPV in Klang, Selangor.

All the PPVs are open every day excluding on public holidays from 2 pm until 8 pm except the Sokka Gakkai Hall PPV which is open from noon until 4 pm.

The ministry said as of yesterday booster vaccination coverage for senior citizens aged 60 and above in Selangor, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Penang and Sarawak had exceeded 70 per cent.

It said the elderly who have completed vaccination three months ago were eligible to get the shots.

“Senior citizens who wish to walk-in are required to have a complete digital vaccination certificate on the MySejahtera application to smoothen the vaccination process,“ it added.

Meanwhile, the MOH said off-site PPVs in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Penang and Sarawak will also be opened for the elderly for walk-in vaccination from Jan 24, adding that the full list of the vaccination centres would be announced by ProtectHealth Corporation.

The ministry said currently, booster dose appointments at the integrated PPVs in the Klang Valley are scheduled for individuals who have received a full dose of AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines who will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition, Pfizer booster shots will also be given especially to certain individuals such as pregnant women who have received an appointment or individuals who have contraindications to the AstraZeneca vaccine. - Bernama