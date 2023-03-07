Four projects worth RM11.5m to upgrade irrigation system in K’tan

KOTA BHARU: Four projects, costing RM11.5 million, will be implemented middle of this month to upgrade the irrigation system in Kelantan, said Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the four projects involved the irrigation system from Baruh Kadok to Pasar Batu 8, Kampung Kota, the area behind the Kubang Kerian Palace and Taman Wadi Iman, in Kok Lanas here.

The projects are also aimed at overcoming the problem of flash floods in the area and will benefit some 7,300 residents, he told reporters after visiting the project near Taman Wadi Iman here today.

He said work on the projects is scheduled to complete in the middle of next year 2024. - Bernama