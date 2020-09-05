Four regions have started to receive water supply since noon- Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said water supply has been channelled to consumers today as of 12 noon, involving four regions.

Air Selangor corporate communication chief Elina Baseri said the four regions were Petaling (Jalan Gasing, Sungai Buluh), Klang (Kg Delek, Sungai Udang), Kuala Lumpur (city centre) and Kuala Selangor (Bestari Jaya).

Meanwhile, the areas which had yet to receive water supply in the four regions and three other regions - Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat would receive their supply in stages starting this afternoon until Wednesday.

According to the supply recovery plan, the first group of 667 areas started to receive water supply starting from this afternoon until Monday, the second group from Monday to Tuesday (469 areas) and the third group from Tuesday to Wednesday (156 areas).

Elina said the effort to stabilise the water supply distribution system was being actively pursued to speed up the water supply recovery process to the still affected areas and Air Selangor expected the supply would fully recover at 6 am, Wednesday.

‘’As such, Air Selangor seeks the co-operation of customers who have received their supply to use water judiciously to ensure the recovery process for areas which are still affected proceeds smoothly,’’ she said in a statement today.

The consumers could obtain their water supply from public hydrants and One-Stop Service Centres (PKS) which operate on a 24-hour basis for those consumers requiring water supply during the water supply recovery process.

Air Selangor also urged the consumers to comply with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) when fetching water supply at the PKS and public hydrants by wearing face masks and adhering to social distancing when queuing up.

Air Selangor would update the information on the unscheduled water supply recovery from time to time through all Air Selangor mediums of communication including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and their website at www.airselangor.com.

The consumers were also encouraged to download the Air Selangor smart phone application at Google Play or Apps Store to obtain the latest information on water supply. -Bernama