Four reported missing in Pulau Perhentian now back home with family

KLUANG: A family of four feared to have gone missing since last Saturday while on holiday in Pulau Perhentian, off Terengganu, have returned home.

Pertubuhan Amal Komuniti Besut volunteer Ahmad Nazrul said the four - Suraidah Abdul Ghani, 54, her son Mohamad Aiman Rafee, 21, and her grandchildren Sasa Alesha Mohd Saiful 7, and Ahmad Dhani Mohd Saiful, 4 - were now in Kluang.

Ahmad said he had spoken to the two children’s father and he confirmed that the four had returned to their family.

“Yes, I can confirm that they have returned home to Kluang. I contacted the children’s father and he confirmed the matter.

“Maybe the father wants to rest now after driving from Kluang to Terengganu and back. We just did our best to help,” he said when contacted from here.

Ahmad urged people not to speculate, saying the relevant parties would issue official statements soon.

“I would like to thank all parties who helped in the search. Our thanks also go to the Royal Malaysia Police, Pulau Perhentian resort and hotel operator, Pulau Perhentian boat operators and all others who were directly or indirectly involved,” he added.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Mohamad also confirmed that the four had returned home.

“However, police have yet to get details from the family members regarding the reported disappearance of the four. Police now consider the case closed,” he said when contacted.

Earlier today, Abdul Rozak said the four had checked out from a resort on Pulau Perhentian at 8 am on Sunday and could not be contacted by their family members.

A CCTV recording showed their Proton Saga car moving from Kuala Besut town towards Jambatan Seberang Kastam at 10.06 am on Sunday. -Bernama