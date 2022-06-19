Four rescued, two feared drowned in Penampang

PENAMPANG: Four youths survived and two others were feared drowned while bathing in a river near Kampung Pogunon, near here, on Saturday.

In the 4 pm incident, four youths, all aged 17, identified as Jeremiah Maxwell; Constant Felix; Jameson Johnwai; and Bryan Lee were rescued by a rescue team.

Meanwhile, their two friends, Harold Walter and Tomansi Olaf, both 17, were reportedly swept away and have yet to be found.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement said that after receiving an emergency call, a team of firefighters were rushed to the location.

“Search and rescue (SAR) operations were carried out around the area by the surface rescue method. Four victims were successfully rescued and they suffered no injuries.

“The operations to locate two more victims resumed at 6.25 am today with help from the villagers,” read the statement.

The SAR operations also involved police and the Malaysia Civil Defence personnel.

Meanwhile, state JBPM, in its latest statement today, said that Walter’s body was found by the public in Kampung Pagansakan here, at 2.45 pm this afternoon.

“The victim was found about three kilometres from the location where last seen and feared drowned.

“The search for another victim (Olaf) is still underway today along the river area, with water surface search methods and using boats,” read the statement. - Bernama