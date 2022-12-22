Four rivers in Kelantan exceed danger mark

KOTA BAHRU: Four rivers in Kelantan recorded danger level readings this morning, including Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai and Sungai Golok in Kampung Jambu, Tumpat at 36.78 metres (m) and 3.83m, respectively.

According to the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID), the two other rivers were Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas at 10.33m and Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah at 24.17m.

Meanwhile, two river monitoring stations showed warning level readings, namely Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (23.98m) and Sungai Pergau at Jerimbong Bridge in Kuala Balah, Jeli (55.19m).

Three other rivers recorded readings at the alert level, namely Sungai Lanas in Air Lanas, Jeli (28.64m), Sungai Kelantan at Tambatan Diraja, Kota Bharu (3.26m) and Sungai Kelantan at Jeti Kastam, Kota Bharu (3.37m). - Bernama