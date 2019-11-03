Four saved by MMEA after boat capsizes near Yan

ALOR STAR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued four fishermen after their trawler capsized near Pulau Songsong in Yan last night.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director Mahmad Faizal Ahmad said in the incident at 10pm, the fishermen were busy pulling in their trawler before the boat started to tilt and submerged in the water.

“The boat overturned about 1.4 nautical mile northeast of Pulau Songsong. The victims comprising two locals and two Thais aged between 28 and 45 swam to the island.

Upon reaching the island, they sought the help of a group of anglers to contact the rescue agency. All of them were brought to Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone office,” he said in a statement here today.

Mahmad Faizal sadi they appeared exhausted, but were not injured. — Bernama